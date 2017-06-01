Trump announces plans to withdraw from Paris climate change accord

Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump is "choosing to put American jobs and American consumers first" with his announcement that the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris accord.Pence introduced Trump in the Rose Garden Thursday. Trump announced that the U. S. will withdraw from the Paris global climate pact.Pence praised Trump's leadership and said Trump is "is choosing to put the forgotten men and women of America first."Abandoning the pact was one of Trump's principal campaign pledges.