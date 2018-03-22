  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
POLITICS

President Trump: Biden would go down crying if he assaulted me

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump is lashing out at Joe Biden for wanting to "beat the hell out of him," saying the former vice president "would go down fast and hard, crying all the way." (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are in a rhetorical smackdown over who could clean the other's clock in a brawl.

Trump, reacting to comments Biden made about him earlier in the week at an anti-sexual assault rally, tweeted Thursday: "Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn't know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don't threaten people Joe!"

At the University of Miami on Tuesday, Biden cited lewd comments the Republican president made in a 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape about grabbing women without their permission.

RELATED: Biden would have 'beat the hell out' of Trump in high school for disrespecting women

"If we were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him," said Biden, a Democrat. He also said any man who disrespected women was "usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room."

Biden, 75, made similar comments in the closing days of the 2016 campaign. He has kept open the possibility of a 2020 bid for president and is gearing up to play a big role campaigning for Democrats running in this year's midterm elections.

Trump, 71, dismissed the prospect of a Biden run recently at the annual Gridiron Dinner with Washington journalists, calling him "Sleepy Joe" and saying he could "kick his ass." Trump also attacked Biden on Twitter in 2016, calling him "Our not very bright Vice President."

Click here for more stories and videos on President Trump.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpjoe biden
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Biden would have 'beat the hell out' of Trump in high school for disrespecting women
Biden on Trump: 'He's a joke'
POLITICS
What to know about upcoming March for Our Lives
LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events
President Trump unveils punishing trade actions against China
John Dowd, lead Trump lawyer in Russia probe, leaves team
More Politics
Top Stories
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in San Francisco
Videos show injured cop, other victim after SF shooting
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Latest storm knocks down trees, causes traffic problems across Bay Area
Spokesperson: Toys 'R' Us liquidation sale delayed, likely to start Friday
See the royal wedding invitations
President Trump unveils punishing trade actions against China
ABC7 holding National Puppy Day event tomorrow
Show More
LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events
Storm triggers flooded roadways, warnings in North Bay
AccuWeather forecast: Showers, chance of thunderstorms
John Dowd, lead Trump lawyer in Russia probe, leaves team
Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill closed due to threat
More News
Top Video
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in San Francisco
Videos show injured cop, other victim after SF shooting
Latest storm knocks down trees, causes traffic problems across Bay Area
Storm triggers flooded roadways, warnings in North Bay
More Video