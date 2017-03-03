POLITICS

Trump calls criticism of Sessions a 'witch hunt'

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to recuse himself from any investigation into Russian meddling in America's 2016 presidential election, Trump calls criticism of Sessions a 'witch hunt'. (KGO-TV )

WASHINGTON --
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to recuse himself from any investigation into Russian meddling in America's 2016 presidential election.

Sessions' announcement came Thursday following criticism that during his confirmation hearing he said nothing about speaking with the Russian ambassador to the United States on two occasions during the presidential campaign.

President Donald Trump says criticism of Attorney General Jeff Sessions is "a total witch hunt!"

Some Democrats are calling for Sessions' resignation after he failed to mention during his confirmation hearing that he had twice spoken with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign.

Trump is blaming the controversy on the Democrats, saying, "They lost the election and now, they have lost their grip on reality."

(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
