POLITICS

President Trump calls Roseanne Barr after debut of show

EMBED </>More Videos

A special look behind the scenes of the revival of Roseanne - 20 years later! (wabc)

NEW YORK --
President Donald Trump called Roseanne Barr after an estimated 18.4 million viewers tuned in for the reboot of "Roseanne."

RELATED: Roseanne's back! Revival premieres on ABC

Speaking by telephone on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Thursday, Barr said Wednesday night's call was pretty exciting.

Barr said Trump congratulated her and talked about television and ratings. She said the Republican was happy for her. She says "I've known him for many years and he's done a lot of nice things for me over the years."

LIST: Era of TV revivals - What's old is new again!

Barr has been a Trump supporter and plays a supporter on the updated sitcom.

"Roseanne" returned on Tuesday, more than two decades after the original ended its hit run. The hour-long debut episode was watched by 10 percent more viewers than saw the May 1997 finale of ABC's original "Roseanne."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldroseannePresident Donald Trumpentertainmentdonald trump
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
A look behind the scenes at the Roseanne revival
POLITICS
Congressman Swalwell discusses recent White House shake-ups
Former Disney Channel star joins Trump White House
Shulkin, McMaster and Trump's other notable firings, resignations
Alameda County votes to fund Urban Shield through 2018
More Politics
Top Stories
Settlement apparently reached in fatal autonomous Uber vehicle crash
2-alarm fire prompts evacuations at hotel in Hayward
City of Sacramento on edge ahead of funeral for Stephon Clark
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about auto-pilot
A's open the season versus Angels at Oakland Coliseum today
Study reveals restaurant meals can expose you to harmful chemicals
'Stay calm,' there's only a cheetah in your car
Search on for 3 missing kids after 5 killed in NorCal crash
Show More
7 On Your Side tax hotline today with Michael Finney
Fremont parents say school sex ed too graphic for students
Palo Alto police search for suspect in sexual assault of teen
UFO spotted over Arizona was 'just so bright'
74-year-old racer dies in crash at Sonoma Raceway event
More News
Top Video
Top stories update: Thursday
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about auto-pilot
City of Sacramento on edge ahead of funeral for Stephon Clark
Study reveals restaurant meals can expose you to harmful chemicals
More Video