PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President Trump criticizes Governor Brown over use of California water during massive wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
President Donald Trump critized Governor Jerry Brown over how California handles its water, as wildfires rage through parts of the state.

RELATED: Gov. Jerry Brown declares state of emergency in Lake, Mendocino and Napa counties due to fires

The president took aim at Brown on Twitter about fresh water being diverted into the Pacific Ocean. Trump urged Brown to use that water to fight wildfires and to let it flow to farms.


Brown fired back saying the president's tweet "doesn't merit a response."

Many Central Valley farmers and others have spent years fighting both federal and state elected leaders to get more water.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicscal firePresident Donald Trumpjerry browncaliforniawaterwildfiretwittersocial mediau.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Gov. Brown tours Shasta County as Carr Fire grows, threatens homes
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
Photos from the wildfires across California
VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire reveals apocalyptic scenes
'Firenado' swirls amid Carr Fire in Shasta County
VIDEO: New look at destruction from Redding's Carr Fire
Facebook activates safety check for Carr Fire evacuees
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
2 city council members want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
20 arrested in clashing political protests in Berkeley
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
Spicer talks phone calls from Trump, press briefing do-overs and more at SF's Commonwealth Club
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
2 city council members want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
20 arrested in clashing political protests in Berkeley
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
More Politics
Top Stories
1 dead after shooting on Bay Bridge; CHP searching for vehicle
Man accused of planning attack on SF's Pier 39 sentenced
5 victims identified in Southern California small plane crash
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
Largest wildfires in California history
Gump's filing for bankruptcy after 157 years in San Francisco
Mendocino Complex Fires grow to 2nd largest in history
Show More
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
Beyonce reveals she had emergency C-section in Vogue essays
Evacuation order lifted for Wawona as Ferguson Fire jumps in size
Next season's 'American Idol' bus tour dates announced
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
More News