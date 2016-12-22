DONALD TRUMP

Donald Trump Inauguration week events released

A model of the White House is displayed on a giant planning map during a media tour highlighting inaugural preparations being made at the DC Armory in Washington. (Andrew Harnik)

Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON, D.C. --
The schedule of official events for the 58th Presidential Inauguration has been released.

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will open the official portion of the Inauguration by laying a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery on the morning of Thursday, January 19th.

Officials said the inaugural will carry the message of President-elect Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again!"

"President-elect Trump is committed to unifying our country as we once again celebrate the foundation of our American system and the peaceful transfer of power," said PIC Chairman Tom Barrack. "The 2017 inaugural celebrations will reflect President-elect Trump's eagerness to get to work in order to make our country safer and stronger."

The inaugural events will be held over a five day span starting Tuesday, January 17, including several dinners honoring the President-elect, Vice-President-elect, and cabinet secretaries, a concert celebrating the American people, the swearing-in, the inaugural parade, two inaugural balls and a ball saluting our armed forces and first responders.

Events conclude with the National Prayer Service on Saturday, January 21st.

58th Presidential Inaugural Schedule of Events

Thursday, January 19, 2017
Wreath Laying Ceremony
Arlington National Cemetery

Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration

Lincoln Memorial
Ticket required for special viewing areas.
No ticket required for general public viewing areas.

Friday, January 20, 2017
Inaugural Swearing-in Ceremony
US Capitol

Inaugural Parade
Pennsylvania Avenue

Ticket required for special viewing areas.
No ticket required for general public viewing areas.

Inaugural Balls
Ticket required - limited availability.

Saturday, January 21, 2017
National Prayer Service
Washington National Cathedral

More information about the Inauguration can be found at www.58pic2017.org.
Related Topics:
politicstrump inaugurationdonald trumpmike pence
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DONALD TRUMP
Trump chooses campaign manager to be counselor to president
Hundreds protest outside state capitol in Sacramento
Trump cruises to Electoral College victory despite protests
Obama urges trump to take foreign election impact seriously
More donald trump
POLITICS
Trump chooses campaign manager to be counselor to president
Gun sales surge in California on brink of law change
San Francisco settles lawsuit against Academy of Arts
Hundreds protest outside state capitol in Sacramento
More Politics
Top Stories
#7Things to know before you go: Thursday
BART increasing fines for parking illegally in their lots
Napa man accused of running cancer charity scam
Trump chooses campaign manager to be counselor to president
San Jose taxi driver accused of sexual assault
Sacred Heart giving toys to more than 6,000 South Bay kids
Vallejo community holds vigil for victims of pawn shop shooting
Show More
Good samaritan pulls driver from fiery Fairfield crash
San Francisco police instate new use of force policy
Uber pulls self-driving cars off California roads
EXCLUSIVE: SJ landlord accused of providing contaminated water says e. Coli is gone
BART bodycam video shows violent arrest in San Francisco
More News
Photos
Tiny firefighters star in cutest Christmas card EVER
PHOTOS: Truck plows into Berlin Christmas market
PHOTOS: Gunman killed Russian ambassador to Turkey
PHOTOS: Massive fire at Richmond auto wrecking yard
More Photos