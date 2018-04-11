WASHINGTON (KGO) --The Trump administration may allow states to require mandatory drug testing for food stamp recipients.
Conservatives support the idea.
Testing would apparently only affect about five percent of participants in the "supplemental nutrition assistance program."
The drug testing topic has been brought up before.
Back in 2015, a lawsuit filed by Wisconsin's governor against the USDA for blocking drug tests was eventually thrown out.
That ruling said testing would be costly and cumbersome.
