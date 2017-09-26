PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Pres. Trump meets with Spain's prime minister -- WATCH LIVE

President Donald Trump welcomes Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy as he arrives at the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is welcoming Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to the White House days before a crucial secession vote in his country.


The regional government in Catalonia is holding a binding referendum Sunday on separating from Spain. But the Spanish government insists such a vote is illegal and promises it won't take place. Catalonia is one of Spain's 17 autonomous regions. Its capital is the Mediterranean port city of Barcelona, a favorite for tourists.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert recently said the U.S. has no position on the referendum.

She says the U.S. will work with any government or entity that comes out of the vote.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday she had nothing to add to the State Department's position on the issue.
