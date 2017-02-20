Trump names Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster national security adviser

Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster has been named President Donald Trump's national security adviser.He's replacing former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who resigned after reports he misled Trump administration officials about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the U.S.Trump made the announcement while at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, and noted that Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who has been acting NSA since Flynn left, will remain as the chief of staff for the National Security Council."That combination is something very, very special," Trump said of McMaster and Kellogg.Trump noted that he has "tremendous respect for the people I met with" for the role, including former United Nations ambassador John Bolton, who Trump said is going to work with his administration in a "somewhat different capacity."