President Trump: 'No choice but to destroy North Korea if forced to defend ourselves or allies

President Donald Trump says the United States will have no choice but to "totally destroy" North Korea if the U.S. is forced to defend itself or its allies against the North's aggression.

In his first address to the U.N. General Assembly, Trump says the North Korean government is a "depraved regime."

Trump is calling on other nations to work together to isolate North Korea until its ceases what he says is its hostile behavior.

But if forced to defend itself or its allies against North Korea's continued threats, Trump says "we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea."

Watch the video player above for the full speech.

