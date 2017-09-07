Trump praises Kuwaiti emir in fight against IS

President Donald Trump is praising Kuwait's emir for taking a leadership role in trying to end a diplomatic crisis between Qatar and its Arab neighbors.Trump held a joint news conference at the White House with Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah. Trump applauded Kuwait's "critical contributions to regional stability." He urged the parties to the dispute - Qatar on one side and Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on the other - to embrace the emir's initiative.Trump says all the countries involved are "essential partners" in the fight against Islamic State group.When the dispute erupted three months ago, Trump initially appeared to side with Saudi Arabia but later instructed his team to support Kuwait's mediation efforts. But the dispute has dragged on.