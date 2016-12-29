WASHINGTON --President-elect Donald Trump has reacted to U.S. sanctions against Russia for what intelligence agencies say was Russian hacking and interference with the presidential election.
Trump released a statement saying the U.S. should "move on to bigger and better things." He also said he would meet next week with intelligence leaders for an update.
Other Republicans are voicing support of the sanctions. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says "the Russians are not our friends" and is promising that Congress will conduct reviews.
Two other Republican Senators, John McCain and Lindsey Graham say Russian cyberattacks on the 2016 election were a "brazen attack on American democracy."
The Obama administration announced Thursday it would impose new sanctions in retaliation for Russia's efforts to interfere with the U.S. presidential election by hacking American political sites and email accounts.
JUST IN: Pres.-elect Trump in response to Russia sanctions: ?It's time for our country to move on." https://t.co/epPD6AYOlG pic.twitter.com/UclALJ7A8y— ABC News (@ABC) December 29, 2016