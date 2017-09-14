IMMIGRATION

President Trump says deal is nearing on young immigrants

President Trump speaks to, from left, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to reaching a deal with congressional leaders on protections for young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. But the president says he needs "massive border security."

RELATED: Dems announce deal with Trump to protect young immigrants

Trump spoke Thursday morning - after denying assertions by Democratic leaders that they reached an agreement with him on the so-called DACA program.

In a statement, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi insist they agreed, with Trump, to "enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly" and to work out a package on border security - excluding Trump's planned wall along the U.S. southern border.

RELATED: Trump's DACA tweets offer little relief for immigration rights organizations

Trump told reporters Thursday morning that House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agree with him on DACA.

That's after Trump tweeted early Thursday that "no deal was made last night" on the issue.

