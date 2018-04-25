  • LIVE VIDEO Emmanuel Macron addresses joint meeting of Congress
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump travel ban is focus of Supreme Court's last arguments

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON --
The Supreme Court is saving one of its biggest cases for last. The justices are hearing arguments Wednesday over President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from several mostly Muslim countries.

It's the last case the justices will hear until October.

The Trump administration is asking the court to reverse lower court rulings striking down the ban. The policy has been fully in effect since December, but this is the first time the justices are considering whether it violates immigration law or the Constitution.

RELATED: Travel ban arguments focus on President Donald Trump's comments about Muslims

The court will consider whether the president can indefinitely keep people out of the country based on nationality. It will also look at whether the policy is aimed at excluding Muslims from the United States.

People have been waiting in line for a seat for days. In another sign of heightened public interest, the court is taking the rare step of making an audio recording of the proceedings available just hours after the arguments end. The last time was the gay marriage arguments in 2015.

The travel ban is the first Trump policy to undergo a full-blown Supreme Court review. The justices are looking at the third version of a policy that Trump first rolled out a week after taking office, triggering chaos and protests across the U.S. as travelers were stopped from boarding international flights and detained at airports for hours. The first version was blocked by courts and withdrawn. Its replacement was allowed to take partial effect, but expired in September.

The current version is indefinite and now applies to travelers from five countries with overwhelmingly Muslim populations - Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. It also affects two non-Muslim countries: blocking travelers from North Korea and some Venezuelan government officials and their families. A sixth majority Muslim country, Chad, was removed from the list this month after improving "its identity-management and information sharing practices," Trump said in a proclamation.

Trump's campaign pledge to shut down Muslim entry into the U.S., his presidential tweets about the travel ban and last fall's retweets of inflammatory videos that stoked anti-Islam sentiment all could feature in the justices' questioning of Solicitor General Noel Francisco, defending the ban, and Neal Katyal, the former acting solicitor general under President Barack Obama. Katyal is representing the challengers.

The administration has argued that courts have no role to play because the president has broad powers over immigration and national security, and foreigners have no right to enter the country. Francisco also has said in written arguments that Trump's September proclamation laying out the current policy comports with immigration law and does not violate the Constitution because it does not single out Muslims.

The challengers, backed by a diverse array of supporting legal briefs, have said that Trump is flouting immigration law by trying to keep more than 150 million people, the vast majority of them Muslim, from entering the country. They also argue that it amounts to the Muslim ban that Trump called for as a candidate, violating the Constitution's prohibition against religious bias.

A decision in Trump v. Hawaii, 17-965, is expected by late June.

Click here for more stories and videos about President Donald Trump.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicstravelimmigrationimmigration reformu.s. & worldPresident Donald TrumpcourtWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Muslims react after Supreme Court reinstates partial travel ban
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Federal judge rules against Trump on 'Dreamers' program
Former FBI Director James Comey gets standing ovation at SF event
Man who helped create Earth Day speaks out in Lafayette
Man wanted in Waffle House shooting had delusions about Taylor Swift
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Federal judge rules against Trump on 'Dreamers' program
George H.W. Bush 'responding and recovering' from blood infection
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
Former FBI Director James Comey gets standing ovation at SF event
More Politics
Top Stories
Federal judge rules against Trump on 'Dreamers' program
Fire still smoldering at apartments under construction in Concord
Twitter profitable again in 1st quarter, grows overseas
VIDEO: Highlights from the 2018 PBWC in SF
Warriors eliminate Spurs, move on to round 2 of NBA Finals
Dallas police arrest suspect in triple shooting
Dad says he turned in son after he confessed to burglarizing 250 cars
Gunfire erupts at party at Airbnb in Millbrae
Show More
PBWC Conference in San Francisco 'lifts up' thousands of women
Mess on Van Ness hits another construction delay in SF
Albany parents furious over racist Instagram settlements for students
PHOTOS: ABC7 at PBWC in San Francisco 2018
Could fire at Concord building under construction be arson?
More News