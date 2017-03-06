  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar -- WATCH LIVE
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President Trump travel order to apply to those seeking new visas

In this Jan. 13, 2017 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump's new travel ban order will temporarily halt entries to the United States for people from six Muslim-majority countries who are seeking new visas.

That's according to a fact sheet distributed to lawmakers and obtained by The Associated Press.

Trump will sign the order on Monday. The new directive aims to address legal issues that arose from the original order, which was blocked by the courts.

According to the fact sheet, people from Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen who do not currently have valid visas will be blocked from coming to the U.S. for 90 days.

Iraq was originally included on the list of banned countries. But according to the fact sheet, Iraq was removed from the order after agreeing to increase cooperation with the U.S. government on vetting of its citizens applying for a travel visa.

Click here for more stories about President Trump.
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpu.s. & worldrussiaWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Protesters clash in Berkeley over Pres. Trump
PHOTOS: Both sides of Trump debate clash
Mexican congressman climbs border fence to prove a point
Berkeley pro-Trump march set for Saturday in Berkeley
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Mexican congressman climbs border fence to prove a point
Pence used private email to conduct state business
Trump calls criticism of Sessions a 'witch hunt'
Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia contacts investigation
More Politics
Top Stories
U.S. Marine Corps investigates alleged misconduct
Golden Gate ferry service begins Tiburon-San Francisco route
Bay Area residents enjoy snow on Mount Diablo
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
WH spokeswoman doesn't think Trump accepts FBI's reported denial of alleged wiretapping
Dozens displaced after fire at residential hotel in Vallejo
Some San Francisco Fillmore Street businesses closing
Show More
Stephen Curry ends slump with 31, Warriors beat Knicks
Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr jokes about the 'old days'
ABC7 News' Mike Shumann talks to Warriors' Steph Curry
Warriors' Steph Curry photobombs ABC7's Mike Shumann
Fire under BART tracks halts service at Walnut Creek station
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Both sides of Trump debate clash
PHOTOS: CHP teams up with OPD to feed East Bay homeless
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
More Photos