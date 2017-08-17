POLITICS

President Trump tweets support for preserving Confederate statues

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are the fates of some of the Confederate monuments around the country in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville. (Allen Breed/AP Photo)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump says it's "Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart" with the removal of Confederate statues and monuments around the country.

Local and state officials have renewed pushes to remove Confederate imagery from public property since the violence and death of a woman in Charlottesville, Virginia, during a white nationalist rally over the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue.

Baltimore and other cities have already removed or covered up Confederate statues.

Trump in a Thursday tweet called them "our beautiful statues and monuments" and said "you can't change history, but you can learn from it."

"Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish!" Trump continued. "The beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!"

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on President Donald Trump.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsrallyconfederate flagprotestracismcivil rightsrepublicansdemocratshuman rightswhite supremacistskkkhate crimepeace marchu.s. & worldintelbusinessPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpVirginiaWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Congresswoman calls for Trump's removal under 25th Amendment
Confederate statues' fate in wake of Charlottesville violence
I-Team: New breed of white nationalist leadership based in California
Merck, Under Armour, Intel CEOs resign from Trump panel
SF City leaders oppose right-wing rally permitted for Crissy Fields
Trump condemns 'repugnant' hate groups, including KKK, neo-Nazis
Planned right-wing rally stirs controversy, counter protest in SF
President Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville
Bushes call on US to 'reject racial bigotry' after Charlottesville
VIDEO: Trump condemns hate groups after Virginia rally
POLITICS
Trump disbands 2 business councils amid criticism from CEOs
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Permit application documents reveal federal park officials' security concerns for Crissy Field rally
Protesters gather to denounce Alameda County Sheriff's retweet of white nationalist
Bay Area officials react after calls for President Trump's removal
More Politics
Top Stories
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Livermore
Special counsel's Russia probe loses top FBI investigator
Bannon slams far right: 'These guys are a collection of clowns'
Malala Yousafzai: 'So excited to go to Oxford!!'
Family separated as Oakland couple deported from United States
Winning numbers drawn in $430 million Powerball jackpot
Fans from across generations gather in SF to remember 'The King' Elvis Presley
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Permit application documents reveal federal park officials' security concerns for Crissy Field rally
Show More
Family, community mourns loss of beloved young girls lost in San Jose fire
Mountain of debris left after Santa Rosa homeless camp cleared
Protesters gather to denounce Alameda County Sheriff's retweet of white nationalist
Solar eclipse tourism helps spike camping gear sales
SJSU professor accused of harassment going back to work
More News
Top Video
Family separated as Oakland couple deported from United States
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Permit application documents reveal federal park officials' security concerns for Crissy Field rally
Fans from across generations gather in SF to remember 'The King' Elvis Presley
Family, community mourns loss of beloved young girls lost in San Jose fire
More Video