Trump warns North Korea that US is 'locked and loaded'

President Trump is warning that the U.S. military is "locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely."

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is warning of military action "should North Korea act unwisely."

Trump tweeted: "Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!"



North Korea has announced a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers. If carried out, it would be its most provocative missile launch to date.

Trump said this week the U.S. would unleash "fire and fury" on North Korea if it continued to threaten the U.S.

President Donald Trump says that perhaps his 'fire and fury' warning to North Korea "wasn't tough enough."

