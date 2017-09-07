IMMIGRATION

Pres. Trumps DACA tweets offer little relief for immigration rights organizations

This is an undated image of pro-DACA protesters. (KGO-TV )

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
President Trump stunned a lot of people with a tweet that seems to reassure DACA recipients.

The tweet reads, "For all of those (DACA) that are concerned about your status during the 6 month period, you have nothing to worry about - No action!"

President Trump gave Congress 6 months to come up with legislation that would address the young undocumented immigrants protected by the Obama program that Mr. Trump is ending.

The change in tone comes at the urging of a leading Democrat, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

TIMELINE: What led to Pres. Trumps decision to end DACA

"He called this morning. I said thanks for calling. This is what we need. The people really need reassurance from you, Mr. President, that the 6 month period is not a period of roundup," said Pelosi.

A youth immigrant rights group called United We Dream says the president's tweet does not make them feel safer and their battle to defend DACA just got a boost.

On Thursday, former 49er Colin Kaepernick announced a $25,000 donation to the group.

RELATED: What you need to know about DACA

It's part of his million dollar pledge toward organizations supporting oppressed communities.

Click here for the latest stories about immigration.
