Trumps speech leaves Republicans divided on key issues

A day after President Donald Trump appealed for "unity and strength," Republicans seem more divided than ever on top issues. (KGO-TV)

WASHINGTON --
A day after President Donald Trump appealed for "unity and strength," Republicans appear to be as divided as ever as they try to make good on seven years of promises to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's health care law.

Many lawmakers say Trump's speech hasn't changed that or brought them much closer together. Republican Sen. Bob Corker says Trump gave the kind of guidelines that "most presidents give on issues like this" -- and, Corker added, "it's up to us."
