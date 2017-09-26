"Free Speech Week" may have been canceled, but the protest activity and the police presence continues at U.C. Berkeley as the leader of right wing group "Patriot Prayer" pledged to speak at Sproul Plaza Tuesday.In an online video posted Monday, Joey Gibson said his group will rally and march in Berkeley this afternoon. "There are some disgusting things happening in Berkeley," said Gibson in his seven minute Facebook post.There is a heavy police presence around Sproul Plaza ahead of the event with officers from outside agencies including Oakland police. the Alameda County Sheriffs Department, along with U.C. officers from other campuses, including Davis. In addition, a series of bright orange water-filled "jersey" barriers are set up around the steps and Sproul Hall itself.It's not clear who will be let into the area or whether there will be security screening or metal detectors used. U.C. Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof has said Gibson is free to rally at Sproul Plaza, but that he has not applied for a permit to use amplified sound.The local student group "Berkeley Patriot" had planned four days of speeches at U.C. Berkeley. The event was canceled, but right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos did appear Sunday for 15 minutes on Sproul Plaza before being whisked away. Another controversial right wing figure, Kyle Chapman has said he will attend Gibson's event. Known as "Based Stickman," Chapman was arrested last March for carrying a lead-filled stick during a protest in Berkeley. He is free on $135,000 bail. Chapman pleaded not guilty to felony weapons charge in August and was ordered to stay away from the site of several recent protests.