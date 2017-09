UC Berkeley officials say 'Free Speech Week' called off, Yiannopoulos presser canceled as well

EMBED >More News Videos With all of the protests that take place across the Bay Area, SF public defenders are reminding residents of their legal rights if they're arrested.

The University of California Berkeley just released a statement saying that "Free Speech Week" has been canceled by the Berkeley Patriot organization.And now Milo Yiannopoulos has also announced that he will be canceling his press conference scheduled for 2 p.m.Students in the Berkeley Patriot group were planning to host the event from Sept. 24 - 27.He said he plans to hold a Facebook live event Saturday to explain to explain more at noon.Some of the headline speakers, including Ann Coulter, already backed away from the event or said their names were listed as speakers without their knowledge.An anti-hate march is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. in Berkeley on Saturday. Click here for a list of speaker times according to the event's website.