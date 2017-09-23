POLITICS

UC Berkeley say 'Free Speech Week' called off according to Berkeley Patriot organization

This is an undated image of a celebration at UC Berkeley. (KGO-TV )

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
The University of California Berkeley just released a statement saying that "Free Speech Week" has been canceled by the Berkeley Patriot organization.

RELATED: Milo Yiannopoulos releases YouTube video allegedly made at UC Berkeley ahead of 'Free Speech Week'

Students in the Berkeley Patriot group were planning to host the event from Sept. 24 - 27.

Right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos says he is still planning to hold a "Free Speech Week" at UC Berkeley, despite reports that it was canceled.

Yiannopoulos posted a message Friday on Facebook saying: "Contrary to press reports, Free Speech Week is not canceled."

VIDEO: What to do if you're stopped by police at a rally
EMBED More News Videos

With all of the protests that take place across the Bay Area, SF public defenders are reminding residents of their legal rights if they're arrested.



He said he plans to hold a news conference Saturday to explain how the event will proceed.

Some of the headline speakers, including Ann Coulter, have backed away from the event or said their names were listed as speakers without their knowledge.

An anti-hate march is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. in Berkeley on Saturday.

Click here for a list of speaker times according to the event's website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsrepublicansmilo yiannopoulosdemocratsUC Berkeleycollege studentcollegeprotestviolencefreedom of speechUC BerkeleyBerkeley
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Free Speech Week organizers release list of speakers at Cal
Yiannopoulos releases YouTube video allegedly made at UC Berkeley
POLITICS
Trump responds to NBA star Stephen Curry, says invitation to White House 'is withdrawn'
UC Berkeley prepares for possibly violent 'Free Speech Week'
Bernie Sanders rallies for healthcare in San Francisco
Prosecutors: Texas lawmaker spent $51K on online psychic
More Politics
Top Stories
Trump responds to NBA star Stephen Curry, says invitation to White House 'is withdrawn'
Magnitude 6.1 aftershock hits southern Mexico days after deadly quake
Dam failure 'imminent' in Puerto Rico after Maria, 70,000 urged to evacuate
Trump takes veiled shot at Colin Kaepernick, calls him 'son of a ----' during speech
UC Berkeley prepares for possibly violent 'Free Speech Week'
'Eat Drink Los Gatos' event aims to bring people back to downtown
Bernie Sanders rallies for healthcare in San Francisco
VIDEO: Behind-the-scenes look at Warriors Media Day 2017
Show More
PHOTOS: Warriors Media Day 2017
Well-known SF businessman Constantin 'Gus' Vardakastanis killed in hit-and-run
Serial tech entrepreneur launches Santa Cruz dog food company 'YaDoggie'
Government officials say 21 states targeted by hackers during 2016 election
Prosecutors: Texas lawmaker spent $51K on online psychic
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake jolts central Mexico
2017 Emmys Red Carpet
PHOTOS: Celebs at Hand in Hand hurricane fundraiser
More Photos