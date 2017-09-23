BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --The University of California Berkeley just released a statement saying that "Free Speech Week" has been canceled by the Berkeley Patriot organization.
Students in the Berkeley Patriot group were planning to host the event from Sept. 24 - 27.
Right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos says he is still planning to hold a "Free Speech Week" at UC Berkeley, despite reports that it was canceled.
Yiannopoulos posted a message Friday on Facebook saying: "Contrary to press reports, Free Speech Week is not canceled."
He said he plans to hold a news conference Saturday to explain how the event will proceed.
Some of the headline speakers, including Ann Coulter, have backed away from the event or said their names were listed as speakers without their knowledge.
An anti-hate march is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. in Berkeley on Saturday.
