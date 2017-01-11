DONALD TRUMP

UC Berkeley School of Journalism dean discusses Donald Trump news conference
President-elect Donald Trump has had a contentious relationship with the media and on Wednesday, during his first news conference since July, things didn't necessarily go any better.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
President-elect Donald Trump has had a contentious relationship with the media and on Wednesday, during his first news conference since July, things didn't necessarily go any better.

A CNN reporter was warned by the incoming press secretary that he could be thrown out if he challenged Trump again. On the other hand, the president-elect said, "All I can ask for is honest reporting."

President-elect Donald Trump has had a contentious relationship with the media and on Wednesday, during his first news conference since July, things didn't necessarily go any better.

The news conference started out amicably. "I have great respect for the news," he said. But when asked about unconfirmed claims that Russia has compromising personal and financial information about him, Trump lashed out at those organizations that reported it.

"Buzzfeed, which is a failing pile of garbage..." he began.

He also got refused to answer a question by a CNN reporter.

CNN reporter: Since you are attacking our news organization, can you give us a question?

Donald Trump: Not you, not you.

Reporter: Can you give us a chance?

Trump: Your organization is terrible, your organization is terrible.

Reporter asks again.

Trump: She's asking a question. Don't be rude, don't be rude.

Reporter: Can you give us a question?

Trump: I am not going to, I'm not going to give you a question.

Reporter interrupts again.

Trump: You are fake news.

The dean of the Graduate School of Journalism at UC Berkeley says Trump's behavior undermines the press in the eyes of the public. "I think what it does is it invites them to disregard what the press is reporting and that is what he's hoping for," Ed Wasserman said.

At issue are memos compiled by a former British intelligence operative. That unconfirmed information has been deemed credible by U.S. intelligence officials. The President-elect was briefed but referred to them as fake news.

Howard Epstein is the vice chairman of the San Francisco Republican Party. "If they can't confirm it, it shouldn't be reported. Assuming he's telling the truth, which I do, it is fake news and it shouldn't be out there," Epstein said.

Wasserman disagrees. "The top line conclusions that the intelligence chiefs had reached that Russia was all over Trump, was trying to pressure him to do certain things... I don't see how you can...that is news," he said.

During that press conference, Trump staffers in the back of the room were hooting and cheering. This is unfamiliar territory for the White House press corps.

