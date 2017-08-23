PROTEST

Unity rallies planned ahead of Alt-right rally in Berkeley Sunday

Many counter rallies are being planned ahead of the Alt-right rallies planned in Berkeley and San Francisco over the weekend.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Sunday's planned rally in Berkeley, bills as an "Anti-Marxist" demonstration is spurring a whole host of alternative events in the East Bay

Doria Robinson is among those in the East Bay who chose to be constructive rather than confrontational this coming weekend.

FULL LIST: Counter demonstrations planned against right-wing Crissy Field rally

Rather than square off with self-described "Anti-Marxist Free Speech" demonstrators in Berkeley's Civic Park, Robinson will lead volunteers in a series of activities at the North Richmond Farm, an urban community garden.

"I actually support everyone who is going out to peacefully protest the right-wing folks who are out there to have their "free speech" rally," said Robinson. "But I think we also need to have an equal or greater number of people actively doing positive things in the community."

RELATED: SF leaders await decision from NPS over permit for right-wing rally

Cat Zavis is organizing another counter-protest of sorts at Civic Park but this one will take place Saturday, a day ahead of Sunday's controversial event.

"We will be here holding a prayerful intentional space, a family-friendly non-violent space of love, promoting love and justice and care for all," said Zavis.

Andrew Hanauer's group won't wait for the weekend. In the wake of prior violent events in places like Berkeley and Charlottesville, Hanauer's "One America Movement" will launch its Bay Area program of "Faith and Community-Based Strategies to Defeat Hate" Wednesday night.

RELATED: New breed of white nationalist leadership based in California

"What we're talking about is not just how to stop hate in places like Charlottesville and here in Berkeley, but how do we build a movement for something positive beyond that and how do we bring people together, because what these hate groups want is to divide us," Hanauer told ABC7 News.
