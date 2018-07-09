IMMIGRATION

US says it will release, reunite 50 immigrant children

Immigrants appear in a border facility in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

SAN DIEGO --
At least 50 immigrant children under age 5 will be released with their parents by Tuesday's court-ordered deadline for the Trump administration to reunify families forcibly separated at the border, a government attorney said Monday.

That's only about half of the 100 or so children covered by the court order.

At a court hearing, Justice Department lawyer Sarah Fabian acknowledged the Trump administration won't meet the deadline for all the youngsters.

CRISIS AT THE BORDER: ABC7's Cheryl Jennings travels with Bay Area activists to help immigrant families'

She said the government was still working to do background checks and confirm the relationships between the adults and children in its custody.

More than 2,000 children in all were separated from their parents by U.S. immigration authorities at the border this spring before President Donald Trump reversed course on June 20 amid an international outcry and said families should remain together.

RELATED: Congressman DeSaulnier: Plans for Concord immigration center officially halted

Late last month, U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw set deadlines of Tuesday to reunite children under 5 with their parents and July 26 for older children. On Monday, the Justice Department updated the judge on its progress.

Before the court hearing, American Civil Liberties Union attorney Lee Gelernt said that a judge can impose sanctions, usually fines, for failure to meet a deadline but that the organization is not pressing for that at this time.

RELATED: New policy gives immigration agents more power than ever before

He said the ACLU instead wanted a detailed explanation of when all families will be reunited.

"At this point what we need is very specific, concrete steps," he said.

Gelernt said the youngsters "have already suffered so much because of this policy, and every extra day apart just adds to that pain."

Click here for a look at immigration stories here in the Bay Area and around the country.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpimmigrationACLUchildrenSan Diego
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
IMMIGRATION
Anne Frank's family tried to escape to US, hit roadblocks
New policy gives immigration agents more power than ever before
Church puts Baby Jesus in cage as immigration protest
Activists hold 'Block ICE' protest on 4th of July in SF
More immigration
POLITICS
Supporters of measure to help homeless in SF holding rally
Anti-violence protesters shut down Chicago expressway
North Korea calls talks with US 'regrettable'
White supremacist posters go up around South Bay
More Politics
Top Stories
Deadly crash prompts delays on VTA in San Jose
All lanes of I-580 near Livermore reopen after wildfire burned close to freeway
Mother killed trying to break up fight at baby shower
No bail for suspect in shooting of Long Beach fire captain
Thailand cave rescue: Total of 8 boys brought out
Supporters of measure to help homeless in SF holding rally
Gilroy high school wrestling coach becomes heavyweight champ
Thai cave rescue: What happens when the boys are out of the cave
Show More
Oakland officials launch arson tip line, reward fund
Parent deal: Build-A-Bear hosts 'Pay Your Age' Day
County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa grows to over 90,000 acres
Man's body found at San Francisco BART station
Texas officer points gun at kids during confrontation
More News