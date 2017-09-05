WATCH LIVE: #DACA recipient: "I am very disappointed in the news that I heard today. It's devastating." https://t.co/5LeFoS9gSW pic.twitter.com/Va7yq2Oqst — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 5, 2017

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lee: "The lives of these individuals is too important to be a part of some political game." https://t.co/5LeFoS9gSW #DACA pic.twitter.com/KTXC2MabYf — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 5, 2017

WATCH LIVE: “Immigrants are a vital and inseparable part of our communities.” https://t.co/5LeFoS9gSW #DACA pic.twitter.com/eCDDpEcL1L — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 5, 2017

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, city officials and DACA recipients gathered at City Hall Tuesday for a press conference after the Trump administration rescinded DACA, a program that aims to protect young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.During the press conference, a DACA recipient said, "I'm not ready to give up, I'm not going anywhere," and that she's willing to fight.The Trump administration announced it's phasing out the program and leaving it to Congress to come up with an alternative. The program has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation.