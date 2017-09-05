IMMIGRATION

VIDEO: DACA recipient says 'I'm not going anywhere' after Trump administration rescinded program

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, city officials and DACA recipients gathered at City Hall Tuesday for a press conference after the Trump administration rescinded DACA, a program that aims to protect young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO)
San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, city officials and DACA recipients gathered at City Hall Tuesday for a press conference after the Trump administration rescinded DACA, a program that aims to protect young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

During the press conference, a DACA recipient said, "I'm not ready to give up, I'm not going anywhere," and that she's willing to fight.

The Trump administration announced it's phasing out the program and leaving it to Congress to come up with an alternative. The program has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
