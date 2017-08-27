PROTEST

VIDEO: Liberal shields young Trump fan during Berkeley protest

I-Team reporter Dan Noyes was in the thick of the Berkeley demonstrations on Sunday and he says there was one moment he won't forget -- when someone from the left stood up for a Trump supporter in trouble. (KGO-TV)

By
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
The left and the right faced off during demonstrations in Berkeley on Sunday, and I-Team reporter Dan Noyes was in the thick of it.

He says there was a range of emotions in these confrontations -- tense standoffs, some humor, and a little fear. But there was one moment he won't forget, when someone from the left stood up for a Trump supporter in trouble.


Police had a firm hold on the park when he spoke to Sean Haines during his arrest. He had gone through security, and then put on his black mask.

Noyes: "Were you going to cause trouble?"
Haines: "I can neither confirm that or deny that."

The calm before the melee gave Noyes a chance to speak with an Antifa member, a college student, and anarchist who said, "I look like I'm ready to fight," though he told us he's not there for violence. He couldn't however, say the same for his friends.

He added, "I'm coming here in more like a non-violence stance than a lot of my comrades."

PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies and demonstrations


As the day wore on, Antifa broke through police barricades and took over the park. The police retreated and Noyes was on his own. At one point, dozens of people in masks chanted the name of the young woman killed in Charlottesville: "Heather Heyer, rest in power."


Noyes was struck by the sheer number of Antifa -- men and women all dressed in black - as more than a hundred of them marched from the park.

But it's the treatment of the Trump supporters that is sticking with him.

Last month, Jovi Val was attacked with a broken bottle and his face badly gouged while wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat in a Manhattan bar. He has been through so much and again, in Berkeley on Sunday, he was vastly outnumbered and shouted down.

The same rough treatment was given to trans Trump supporter Erin Smith.

VIDEO: ABC7 News' Dan Noyes speaks with a self-proclaimed Anarchist in Berkeley
ABC7 News' Dan Noyes talked one-on-one with a self-proclaimed Anarchist in Berkeley during protests near the Cal campus.


And a young man in a red Trump hat wore a mouth guard, preparing for contact. Video shows the crowd pushing him hard toward the police line. But then you can see one man, a white guy with the shaved head, standing up for him and pushing back to protect the Trump supporter.

Noyes spoke with him after, though he didn't want to go on camera. He's a liberal, but in that moment, for him, all the issues quickly faded. He told me no young guy deserves to be treated that way.

Noyes says you look for some good in these events. And that one moment made the day for him.

Click here for a look back at stories and videos from recent protests.
