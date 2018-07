VIDEO: London Breed is officially SF's mayor

EMBED >More News Videos San Francisco's newest mayor, London Breed, delivers her inauguraiton address.

London Breed was sworn into office on Wednesday, cementing her place in history as San Francisco's first female African-American mayor.In her inauguration speech, London Breed promised to build more housing in a city that has a woefully inadequate supply for the number of high-paying tech-related jobs it creates.Watch the video above for some of the best moments of the inauguration.