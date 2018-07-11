VIDEO: London Breed is officially SF's mayor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3746348" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> San Francisco's newest mayor, London Breed, delivers her inauguraiton address.

London Breed was sworn into office on Wednesday, cementing her place in history as San Francisco's first female African-American mayor.In her inauguration speech, London Breed promised to build more housing in a city that has a woefully inadequate supply for the number of high-paying tech-related jobs it creates.Watch the video above for some of the best moments of the inauguration.