VIDEO: London Breed is officially SF's mayor

London Breed took the oath of office on Wednesday, taking her place in history as San Francisco's first female African-American mayor. (Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)

SAN FRANCISCO
London Breed was sworn into office on Wednesday, cementing her place in history as San Francisco's first female African-American mayor.

In her inauguration speech, London Breed promised to build more housing in a city that has a woefully inadequate supply for the number of high-paying tech-related jobs it creates.

