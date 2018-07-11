VIDEO: London Breed is officially SF's mayor

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --London Breed was sworn into office on Wednesday, cementing her place in history as San Francisco's first female African-American mayor.
In her inauguration speech, London Breed promised to build more housing in a city that has a woefully inadequate supply for the number of high-paying tech-related jobs it creates.
Watch the video above for some of the best moments of the inauguration.
VIDEO: Watch SF Mayor London Breed's full inaugural address
PHOTOS: London Breed sworn in as San Francisco mayor
For background on the San Francisco mayor's election, visit this page.