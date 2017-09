<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2378317" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

President Donald Trump on Tuesday began dismantling the government program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children. Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared the Obama administration's program "an unconstitutional exercise of authority" that must be revoked. (KGO)