  • BREAKING NEWS ABC7 News at 11 a.m. -- WATCH LIVE HERE
  • BREAKING NEWS President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister hold joint news conference -- WATCH LIVE
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Canadian prime minister meets with President Trump in Washington

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON --
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a polar opposite to Donald Trump in almost every way, joined the new U.S. president at the White House Monday keen to build a relationship that doesn't threaten trade.

WATCH LIVE 11 AM: President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joint news conference

Trudeau arrived on a blustery morning, and Trump greeted him with a firm handshake. The neighboring leaders are expected to talk about free trade in their first face-to-face meeting.

Trudeau and Trump will also participate in a roundtable discussion about women in the workplace.

The prime minister's plane landed at Dulles airport after heavy winds forced a change from Andrews Air Force Base.

Trudeau, age 45, and Trump, age 70, have vastly different outlooks of the world.

Trudeau is a liberal who champions free trade and has welcomed 40,000 Syrian refugees. He calls himself a feminist and his Cabinet is 50 percent women. Trump has few women in his Cabinet. He has taken a protectionist stance on trade and wants to crack down on the inflow of migrants and refugees.

Trump's order to temporarily halt entry into the U.S. by people from seven predominantly Muslim nations, which is tied up in court, might come up during his bilateral meeting with Trudeau. But Trudeau is expected to focus on common economic interests.

Relations with the U.S. are crucial as more than 75 percent of Canada's exports go to the U.S., while 18 percent of U.S. exports go to Canada. There are fears among Canadians that they could be hurt as Trump targets Mexico in a re-negotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

A White House official and a senior Canadian government official said the two countries plan to launch a new task force called the United States Canada Council for the Advancement of Women Business Leaders-Female Entrepreneurs. The officials agreed to confirm the move only if they were not quoted by name because they were not authorized to make the information public.

Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter who has been an advocate for policies benefiting working women, was involved in recruiting participants and setting the agenda for the roundtable. Female executives from the United States and Canada are expected to participate.

Trudeau's close cooperation with Trump and the first daughter could ease some worries among Canadians that the U.S. president will enact protectionist measures that could hurt the Canadian economy. It could also alleviate some fears that Trump will be as combative with Trudeau as he has been with the leaders of Mexico and Australia.

The Canadian official said Trudeau's administration had suggested the task force, because the prime minister considers the issue of working women an important part of his agenda and economic growth plan.

"It's a smart thing if Canada proposed this," said Nelson Wiseman, a professor at the University of Toronto. "It takes attention off of NAFTA. And from Trump's point of view, it contributes to softening Trump's image, and he's got a problem with women."

Roland Paris, a former senior foreign policy to Trudeau, said the prime minister needs to build a relationship with Trump to ensure Canada is not shut out economically.

"The overriding priority will be for Canada to maintain secure and reliable access to the U.S. market and the supply chains that crisscross the border," Paris said.

Trudeau, whose father was the late Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, has been preparing for the Trump meeting for months. He will also meet with legislative leaders on Capitol Hill.
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpcanadau.s. & worldWashington DC
Load Comments
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Celebrities get political at the 2017 Grammys
Dueling Redwood City rallies held over Planned Parenthood
I-Team investigates wild horse program: What does Trump presidency mean for their future?
Bay Area attorney says Trump executive order 'too broad'
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Dueling Redwood City rallies held over Planned Parenthood
Trump says travel ban will prevail, promises to take action 'very rapidly'
Army clears way for completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
White House to fight judge's immigration order that blocks travel ban
More Politics
Top Stories
Nearly 200K ordered to evacuate as Oroville Dam spillway at risk of failure
ACE Train service canceled due to storm damage
Report: Officials ignored Oroville spillway concerns 12 years ago
Deaths of Berkeley couple deemed 'suspicious'
Winter storms cause Bay Area roadway problems
Wife of slain off-duty Richmond officer speaks out
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
Show More
Celebrities get political at the 2017 Grammys
VIDEO: Warriors star Kevin Durant talks about his return to OKC
Sears, Kmart Drop Trump-Branded Merchandise
Anti-abortion rights protests target Planned Parenthood, are met with counterprotests
Warriors beat Thunder 130-114 in Oklahoma City
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
PHOTOS: 2016-2017 Golden State Warriors Fans
PHOTOS: Michael Finney answers consumer questions in Daly City
PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
More Photos