Former U.S. President Barack Obama has been greeted with cheers in South Africa as he is set to make his highest-profile speech since leaving office.Obama is expected to urge people around the world to respect human rights and other values under threat in an address marking the 100th anniversary of anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela's birth.While not directly mentioning his successor, President Donald Trump, Obama's speech is expected to be a rebuke to many of Trump's policies.An estimated 14,000 people have gathered for the address which should start shortly.