BARACK OBAMA

WATCH LIVE: Barack Obama speaks on anniversary of Nelson Mandela's birth

JOHANNESBURG --
Former U.S. President Barack Obama has been greeted with cheers in South Africa as he is set to make his highest-profile speech since leaving office.

Obama is expected to urge people around the world to respect human rights and other values under threat in an address marking the 100th anniversary of anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela's birth.

While not directly mentioning his successor, President Donald Trump, Obama's speech is expected to be a rebuke to many of Trump's policies.

An estimated 14,000 people have gathered for the address which should start shortly.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldbarack obamademocrats
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BARACK OBAMA
Obama tops list of Americans' favorite presidents: Survey
US official: Trump to rescind Obama-era guidance on race in college admissions
Immigrant family separation: Everything you need to know
Former Pres. Obama spotted in San Francisco
More barack obama
POLITICS
Criticism grows after President Trump 'sides with Putin' in Helsinki
Trump-Putin meeting could be watershed moment
San Francisco may end use of plastic straws
SF Department of Elections issues voter registration forms for non-citizens
More Politics
Top Stories
Man accused of raping 4 women in Bay Area due in court
Will cryptocurrency become a part of everyday life?
Overturned big rig closes NB Hwy 101 ramp to EB Hwy 92
Happy Birthday, Disneyland!
No evidence of cruelty or neglect on pit bull that attacked Alameda Co. fire chief
Criticism grows after President Trump 'sides with Putin' in Helsinki
Woman rescued from Monterey Co. coast recounts crash
CA's prop 12 looking to change meat industry in other states
Show More
Pittsburg approves first ever commercial cannabis permit
San Francisco may end use of plastic straws
Here's how patients say they reversed early Alzheimer's symptoms
Opponents of proposition to cut CA in 3 file lawsuit to block appearance on ballot
Charles Manson estate battle down to two people
More News