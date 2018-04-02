IMMIGRATION

WATCH LIVE: San Jose man held by ICE to be released

A rally is expected to be held in downtown San Francisco today to mark the release of a San Jose man held by ICE.

by Elissa Harrington
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A rally is being held in downtown San Francisco today to mark the release of a San Jose man held by ICE.

A judge said the undocumented father will be free after months in jail.

The rally at ICE headquarters started at 9 a.m. to celebrate Fernando Carillo's release.

RELATED: Judge issues order allowing San Jose immigrant facing deportation to stay in United States

ICE agents arrested Carillo last fall as he dropped his daughter off at a daycare in San Jose.

Since then, his family and other supporters have been holding rallies, and working tirelessly to get him released.

He has been living in the United States illegally for 15 years. A judge ruled he should not be deported because it would not be safe for him to return to mexico.

RELATED: ICE raids and rumors paralyze San Jose communities

In a statement, Carillo's wife, Lourdes Barraza said, "I am relieved today to know that we can live freely without fear, as we deserve."

Carillo was being held at a detention center in Richmond.

The government did not appeal his release.
