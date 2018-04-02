WATCH LIVE: San Jose man held by ICE to be released

Welcome Home card for #SanJose man - being released by ICE today. pic.twitter.com/oAnvhJZUoj — Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) April 2, 2018

Hugs and tears of relief outside ICE in #SanFrancisco. Fernando Carrillo to be released any moment. pic.twitter.com/50v24TNmKg — Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) April 2, 2018

Fernando Carrillo's wife & daughters just entered ICE headquarters in #SanFrancisco. They say he should be released within the hour. The first thing they plan to do together? Go to church. pic.twitter.com/BLZQhy1SJJ — Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) April 2, 2018

#SanJose man detained by #ICE and who was facing deportation is expected to be released today. Wife: "I am relieved today to know that we can live freely without fear, as we deserve.” pic.twitter.com/CkMAmHOcqP — Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) April 2, 2018

A rally is being held in downtown San Francisco today to mark the release of a San Jose man held by ICE.A judge said the undocumented father will be free after months in jail.The rally at ICE headquarters started at 9 a.m. to celebrate Fernando Carillo's release.ICE agents arrested Carillo last fall as he dropped his daughter off at a daycare in San Jose.Since then, his family and other supporters have been holding rallies, and working tirelessly to get him released.He has been living in the United States illegally for 15 years. A judge ruled he should not be deported because it would not be safe for him to return to mexico.In a statement, Carillo's wife, Lourdes Barraza said, "I am relieved today to know that we can live freely without fear, as we deserve."Carillo was being held at a detention center in Richmond.The government did not appeal his release.