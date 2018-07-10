LONDON BREED

WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: London Breed to be sworn in as San Francisco mayor

Did you know that London Breed has lived in San Francisco all her life? Here are some more essential facts on the new mayor of San Francisco. (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
London Breed will be sworn in tomorrow as San Francisco's first female African-American mayor. ABC7 will bring you live coverage of the inauguration online and on TV.

The San Francisco native was certified as the winner last month after her closest competitor, Mark Leno, conceded in the race. Breed took 50.55 percent of the vote and 115,977 votes in total.

The inauguration starts at 11 a.m. Five hundred seats will be reserved, with another 1,000 available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Check back here tomorrow to watch the entire inauguration online.

For background on the San Francisco mayor's election, visit this page.

Related Topics:
politicssf mayors raceLondon Breedelection2018-electionelection 2018votingSan Francisco
