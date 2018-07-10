Latest Stories & Videos about London Breed:

London Breed will be sworn in tomorrow as San Francisco's first female African-American mayor. ABC7 will bring you live coverage of the inauguration online and on TV.The San Francisco native was certified as the winner last month after her closest competitor, Mark Leno, conceded in the race. Breed took 50.55 percent of the vote and 115,977 votes in total.The inauguration starts at 11 a.m. Five hundred seats will be reserved, with another 1,000 available on a first-come, first-serve basis.