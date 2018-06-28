POLITICS

Which way to Osaka? San Francisco's Sister Cities get new sign

EMBED </>More Videos

Mayor Mark Farrell requested the display, calling it a fitting antidote to the current tension between the U.S. and much of the world. (KGO-TV)

Timothy Didion
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A bit of international goodwill was unveiled on Market Street today: a new sign pointing the way to San Francisco's 19 Sister Cities and the number of miles to get to each. Mayor Mark Farrell requested the display, calling it a fitting antidote to the current tension between the U.S. and much of the world.

"Especially in this era today with our federal government, where we are building walls, we are tearing down relationships, we are literally creating tariffs. Here in the city of San Francisco, we are leading the way in a different manner. And we are leading the way building bridges between our different countries and cities throughout the world," Farrell said.

The sign overlooking Hallidie Plaza, by the Powell Street station, includes San Francisco's first Sister City, Osaka, Japan.

The rest of San Francisco's Sister Cities are: Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire; Amman, Jordan; Assisi, Italy; Bangalore, India; Barcelona, Spain; Cork, Ireland; Haifa, Israel; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Kiel, Germany; Krakow, Poland; Manila, Philippines; Paris, France; Seoul, Korea; Shanghai, China; Sydney, Australia; Taipei, Taiwan; Thessaloniki, Greece; and Zurich, Switzerland.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicstourismtravelMark FarrellSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Street cleaners shed new light on SF homeless problem
SF wants custody of chronic homeless
Congressman DeSaulnier: Plans for Concord immigration center officially halted
President Trump, Vladimir Putin to meet in Helsinki on July 16
More Politics
Top Stories
Officials: Man kills self as deputies try to serve warrant in brutal 1974 Stanford murder
Oakland girl at center of brain death debate has died after surgery
Grass fire in Benicia prompts brief closure of I-780
Kevin Durant isn't going anywhere, here's why
40 years later, satanic reference still tied to Stanford murder
How to help Capital Gazette shooting victims
Golden State Killer detective Paul Holes draws similarities to Stanford cold case
1974 Stanford homicide made famous campus church a crime scene
Show More
What we know about the Capital Gazette shooting suspect
5 Maryland newspaper office shooting victims identified
Report: LeBron contacted KD about leaving Warriors
SFPD releases surveillance video, photos of car in pedicab hit-and-run
SF wants custody of chronic homeless
More News