PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

White House denies report Trump shared highly classified info with Russia

Trump's national security adviser is denying a report that claims he shared highly classified intelligence about Islamic State militants with a top Russian diplomat. (Russian Foreign Ministry Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump's national security adviser is denying a report that claims Trump shared highly classified intelligence about Islamic State militants with a top Russian diplomat.

H.R. McMaster told reporters in a brief statement that The Washington Post report published Monday "is false" and "at no time" were intelligence sources or methods discussed during Trump's meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Post report says Trump revealed highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Lavrov and Russia's ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, during a meeting at the White House last week.

McMaster says: "I was in the room. it didn't happen."

McMaster says the president did not discuss details that were not already known publicly.

