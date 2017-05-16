PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

White House disputes report claiming Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation

James Comey, President Donald Trump and Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. (AP Images)

WASHINGTON --
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The New York Times says Trump made the request to Comey during a February meeting. The newspaper cites a memo Comey wrote following the meeting.
RELATED: Bay Area congressional leaders react to reports of Trump intel leak

Trump fired Comey last week.

The White House says the report is "not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey." The White House says that while the president has repeatedly expressed his view that Flynn is a "decent man," he has never asked Comey or anyone else to end any investigations involving him.
RELATED: White House denies report Trump shared highly classified info with Russia

Flynn was fired after misleading top White House officials about his contacts with Russia.

Click here for more stories about President Donald Trump.
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumprussiau.s. & worldFBIinvestigation2016 electionWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Bay Area congressional leaders react to reports of Trump intel leak
White House denies report Trump shared highly classified info with Russia
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
McMaster defends President Trump on Russia meeting
Support grows for North Bay man detained by ICE
Trump defends sharing 'terrorism' facts with Russians
Bay Area congressional leaders react to reports of Trump intel leak
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
McMaster defends President Trump on Russia meeting
Trump defends sharing 'terrorism' facts with Russians
Bay Area congressional leaders react to reports of Trump intel leak
White House denies report Trump shared highly classified info with Russia
More Politics
Top Stories
VIDEO: Daredevils climb to top of Golden Gate Bridge
Families of 10 Oakland Ghost Ship fire victims to file lawsuit
Penalty phase begins for Garcia-Torres in Sierra LaMar case
McMaster defends President Trump on Russia meeting
Jimmy Kimmel to return as host of 90th Oscars
Support grows for North Bay man detained by ICE
Bomb threat prompts San Francisco school to close for the day
Show More
Trump defends sharing 'terrorism' facts with Russians
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, wife to help students prepare for college
Thousands of A's fan take advantage of $19.99 ballpark pass
New report links breast implants to cancer
Warriors will not have to face Kawhi Leonard in game 2 tonight
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NorCal couple has breathtaking wedding on top of Mt.Everest
PHOTOS: New river otter pups on display at Oakland Zoo
PHOTOS: Roots of Peace founders found inspiration in Princess Diana
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Photos