President Donald Trump says the White House is "moving rapidly" to select a replacement for ousted FBI Director James Comey.Trump says in the Oval Office that the administration is working to quickly find a successor to Comey. He spoke during a meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the White House.The administration has interviewed at least eight candidates to replace Comey, with just over half of the 14 being considered.Trump has said a decision could come before he leaves Friday for the Mideast and Europe, his first overseas trip as president.