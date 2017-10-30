  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
POLITICS

Who is former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos?

EMBED </>More Videos

Who is former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos? (George Papadopoulos/LinkedIn)

Former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos pled guilty to misleading FBI agents in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe. Papadopoulos reportedly made false statements regarding his correspondence with Russian nationals and his attempts to arrange a meeting between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.


According to his LinkedIn page, Papadopoulos worked for the Trump campaign from March 2016 - January 2017.

He previously worked as an advisor for Ben Carson during his presidential campaign and was a research associate for the Hudson Institute, a policy research organization, for over four years.

Since President Trump took office, he has been working as an independent oil, gas and policy consultant

He has a B.A. from DePaul University and a master's degree from University College London.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumprussiau.s. & worldinvestigation
Load Comments
POLITICS
Paul Manafort and associate plead not guilty to all charges in Russia probe
Report: 2016 campaign rhetoric increased bullying of Muslims
US court bars Trump from changing transgender military policy
Former Trump aide pleads guilty in Russia probe
More Politics
Top Stories
SJ operation targeted sideshow that drew hundreds
US court bars Trump from changing transgender military policy
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Paul Manafort and associate plead not guilty to all charges in Russia probe
Report: 2016 campaign rhetoric increased bullying of Muslims
Worker wears black face 'costume' at East Bay store
Former Trump aide pleads guilty in Russia probe
California couple who survived Las Vegas shooting die in crash
Show More
Celebs dress up as monsters, other celebs for Halloween
Kevin Spacey apologizes after allegation of past sexual advance
Mendocino family loses second child to wildfire
Testimony resumes in trial of man charged with murder of Kate Steinle
A timeline of Paul Manafort's role in the Trump campaign
More News
Top Video
Paul Manafort and associate plead not guilty to all charges in Russia probe
Mendocino family loses second child to wildfire
SJ operation targeted sideshow that drew hundreds
Kevin Spacey apologizes after allegation of past sexual advance
More Video