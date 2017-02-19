CATOOSA, Okla. --Twelve employees of a Tulsa-area restaurant are without a job after skipping work on the "Day Without Immigrants."
RELATED: Protesters skip work to show importance of immigration
The workers are all Hispanic and told ABC station KTUL it was important they take part.
The workers were fired by text message, according to the family.
"You and your family are fired," the message read.
RELATED: Bay Area businesses close for 'Day Without Immigrants' protest
The I Don't Care Bar and Grill has since been hammered with comments, both for and against the action, on its Facebook page.
The owner, Bill McNally said in a written statement to KTUL he had a "zero tolerance policy for no show/no call incidents and the 12 employees violated that policy."
Click here for more of ABC7 News' photos, stories and videos on immigration.