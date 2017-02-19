IMMIGRATION

12 workers fired for skipping work during "Day Without Immigrants"

A screenshot of a text message shows the termination of 12 workers after they participated in "a day without immigrants" near Tulsa. (KTRK)

CATOOSA, Okla. --
Twelve employees of a Tulsa-area restaurant are without a job after skipping work on the "Day Without Immigrants."

RELATED: Protesters skip work to show importance of immigration

The workers are all Hispanic and told ABC station KTUL it was important they take part.

The workers were fired by text message, according to the family.

"You and your family are fired," the message read.

RELATED: Bay Area businesses close for 'Day Without Immigrants' protest

The I Don't Care Bar and Grill has since been hammered with comments, both for and against the action, on its Facebook page.

The owner, Bill McNally said in a written statement to KTUL he had a "zero tolerance policy for no show/no call incidents and the 12 employees violated that policy."

Click here for more of ABC7 News' photos, stories and videos on immigration.
