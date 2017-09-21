BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --Milo Yiannopolous continues to troll U.C. Berkeley and its administration via YouTube. In two of his latest videos, the right-wing provocateur released two videos, he claims were made at Sproul Plaza recently. One shows what appears to be someone putting together and then posting expletive-laden anti-Berkeley signs on Sproul Plaza with the words "Fu** Your Commie Trash." A second video posted by Yiannopolous shows someone, face blurred, tearing down the same posters.
U.C. officials could not confirm when or whether the poster incident occurred on campus. Either way, it's just the latest salvo directed at U.C. Berkeley from Yiannopolous, who claims he and conservative commentators Ann Coulter and Steve Bannon will appear as part of "Free Speech" week set for September 24-27. It's a series of mostly outdoor speeches sponsored by a campus group called "Berkeley Patriot."
"From our end, we can tell you what they've confirmed with us," said Berkeley Patriot spokesman Bryce Kasamoto, when interviewed by ABC7News on Tuesday, "and they've confirmed to be here from Sept. 24 to 27th and from our end we have the means and the resources to put on the event." We could not reach Kasamoto today and neither Coulter or Bannon has independently confirmed they will appear in Berkeley next week.
In the meantime, Ben Lynch with the group By Any Means Necessary or BAMN, says his group will be out in force, with protests. "This so-called free-speech...this alt-right terror week, series of speakers is just meant to harass, to target, isolate and harass like the most vulnerable students on campus," said Lynch as he handed out flyers on Sproul Plaza.
A student group, Cal Democrats, told us their focus is on keeping student safe through what could be a tumultuous few days, including the closure of several buildings around Sproul Plaza.
"These kinds of events are incredibly disruptive for our campus," said Varsha Sarveshwar, a Cal Dems Board Member. "When we have all kinds of, lots and lots of police presence and stuff like that, we just want to make sure that no one gets hurt."
Another group plans to announce that they will bring the chairman of the Revolutionary Communist Party, Bob Avakian to campus for a speaking engagement in April 2018.
Here is a list of speaker times according to the event's website. (All times PT)
Sunday, September 24
12:00 p.m. - 12:55 p.m. -- Miss Elaine
5:00 p.m. - 5:30 pm -- Lucian Wintrich
5:40 p.m. - 6:10pm -- Lisa DePasquale
6:15 p.m. - 6:45pm -- Chadwick Moore
Monday, September 25
12:00 p.m. - 12:55 p.m. -- Ariana Rowlands
5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. -- Monica Crowley
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. -- SABO
Tuesday, September 26
12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. -- Ryan Girdusky
5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. -- Pamela Geller
5:35 p.m. - 6:10 p.m. -- David Horowitz
Tuesday, September 27
12:00pm - 12:15pm -- Stelion Onufrei (Berkeley Patriot Request)
12:15pm - 12:38pm -- SARGON
12:38pm - 1:00pm -- Mike Cernovich
5:00pm - 5:35pm -- Alex Marlow + Milo Yiannopoulos
5:40pm - 6:10pm -- Steve Bannon
6:15pm - 6:30pm -- Mario Savio Award - Coulter, Bannon, Yiannopoulos, Marlow on stage
6:30pm - 7:00pm -- Ann Coulter (Acceptance Speech)
