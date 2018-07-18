POLITICS

Young Republicans reportedly booted from Uber in North Carolina over backseat politics

EMBED </>More Videos

Young Republican activists said they were kicked out of their Uber Saturday night in downtown Raleigh because the driver disagreed with their conservative politics. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, N.C. --
One of the young Republican activists who say they were kicked out of their Uber Saturday night in downtown Raleigh because the driver disagreed with their conservative politics is sharing the unusual tale with our sister station ABC11 in North Carolina.

The six activists were members of the Washington D.C. Young Republicans visiting the Triangle to campaign for several GOP candidates.

The group ordered an Uber to get them from Wake Forest back to downtown Raleigh.

As they were riding, the group says they were discussing Republican political issues. They say that's when the driver pulled into a downtown gas station and ordered them out of the car.



"When he pulled over, he said, I'm terminating your ride and I reserve the right to refuse service to whoever I choose,' recalled Chris Godbey, Executive Director of the Young Republican National Federation. "And as we're exiting the vehicle he said, 'Welcome to the resistance!'"

Stranded at the gas station, Godbey and his companions hailed a new Uber which got them to their destination.

The ride-sharing company has since offered to comp their ride. But Godbey believes the loss of political civility is the real cost of the incident.

"You cannot have a business that is going to discriminate based on political beliefs, especially not in the United States. That is not what we're about," he said.



After getting wind of what happened, Asheville Republican Congressman Mark Meadows tweeted an offer to buy the group $100 gift cards for Uber's competitor, Lyft
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsuberrepublicansraleigh newsu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
It's the first ever Barack Obama Day in Illinois
Spicer talks phone calls from Trump, press briefing do-overs and more at SF's Commonwealth Club
California vows to fight Trump plan to freeze fuel economy rules
Calif. joins lawsuit against 3-D printed guns
More Politics
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News