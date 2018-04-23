Possible gas leak at San Francisco homeless shelter sickens at least 8 people

Officials said a possible gas leak at a homeless shelter near Geary and Polk streets San Francisco made some people sick Monday morning. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Officials said construction crews are to blame for a gas line rupture at a homeless shelter in San Francisco that made some people sick Monday morning.

Emergency crews arrived at the shelter called Next Door near Geary and Polk streets to take care of people who were throwing up and experiencing shortness of breath, along with dizziness. "A lot of people were dizzy and sick and leaving in ambulances," witness Gary Jones said.

Officials said some employees from the shelter were also affected and some have gone home for the day.

So far, a total of at least eight people have been treated.

It is unknown at this time how many people were transported to the hospital.

