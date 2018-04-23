BREAKING: Apparent gas leak at homeless shelter on Polk and Geary makes a few people sick. pic.twitter.com/s5I2eeHApj — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) April 23, 2018

BREAKING: Construction blamed for gas rupture that caused some to go to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/1XLE6nNSlB — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) April 23, 2018

BREAKING: More people taken to area hospitals after apparent gas leak. pic.twitter.com/jNXdAEj2cz — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) April 23, 2018

Officials said construction crews are to blame for a gas line rupture at a homeless shelter in San Francisco that made some people sick Monday morning.Emergency crews arrived at the shelter called Next Door near Geary and Polk streets to take care of people who were throwing up and experiencing shortness of breath, along with dizziness. "A lot of people were dizzy and sick and leaving in ambulances," witness Gary Jones said.Officials said some employees from the shelter were also affected and some have gone home for the day.So far, a total of at least eight people have been treated.It is unknown at this time how many people were transported to the hospital.