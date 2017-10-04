LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

President Trump visits Las Vegas to meet with survivors

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump will reckon with the aftermath of a deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas as he meets today with survivors. (AP)

LAS VEGAS --
President Donald Trump arrived in Las Vegas today in the wake of a deadly mass shooting to meet with survivors and law enforcement officials in a time of grief.

Trump is in the city days after a gunman on the 32nd floor of a Vegas Strip hotel and casino opened fire on people at an outdoor country music festival below. The Sunday night rampage by Stephen Craig Paddock killed at least 59 people and injured 527, some from gunfire and some from a chaotic escape.

RELATED: Who is mass shooting person of interest Marilou Danley

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump said he'd be in Las Vegas to "pay our personal respects and condolences to everybody. What happened is such a tragedy. So unnecessary. Who can believe what happened to Las Vegas?" He later added that it was "a very horrible thing even to think about."

Trump was joined by first lady Melania Trump. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he and Rep. Mark Amodei, a Nevada Republican, also would make the trip.

RELATED: Who are the victims of the deadly mass shooting?

Trump's trip to Las Vegas follows his Tuesday travel to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. During that trip, he highlighted Puerto Rico's relatively low death toll compared with "a real catastrophe like Katrina," when as many as 1,800 people died in 2005 as levees protecting New Orleans broke. He also focused on the best of the reviews he and his administration are getting rather than criticism of the federal response to Hurricane Maria.

As he departed the White House for Puerto Rico, Trump called the Las Vegas gunman "demented" and a "very, very sick individual." Trump also praised Las Vegas police, saying they had done an "incredible job."

VIDEO: Timeline of mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip

Asked about gun laws, the president said "we'll be talking about gun laws as time goes by."

Trump offered somber remarks about the shooting from the White House on Monday, saying "our unity cannot be shattered by evil, our bonds cannot be broken by violence."

Click here for full coverage on the Las Vegas mass shooting.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
President Donald Trumpshootinggun violencemass shootingu.s. & worldlas vegas mass shootingLas Vegas
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Timeline of mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip
Number to call to check on loved ones in Las Vegas
How to help Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend being questioned by FBI in LA
Vegas shooter may have tried to get room overlooking another concert
Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend tells brother she has 'clean conscience'
Sisters: Marilou Danley was sent away by Vegas shooter
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend being questioned by FBI in LA
Who is mass shooting person-of-interest Marilou Danley?
Vegas shooter may have tried to get room overlooking another concert
Tillerson: I never considered leaving post of top diplomat
'Exhausted mom' speaks out after airport photo goes viral
Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend tells brother she has 'clean conscience'
Las Vegas police bodycam footage shows officers' response amid gunfire
Fatal crash blocks westbound Highway 4 lanes in Pittsburg
Show More
Republican leaders say no action on gun legislation
Sisters: Marilou Danley was sent away by Vegas shooter
'American Idol' auditions come to Oakland
Couple born in same hospital, on same day get married
Former President Obama surprises Michelle with video on 25th anniversary
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Wednesday
Girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter arrives back in the United States
Who is mass shooting person-of-interest Marilou Danley?
'Exhausted mom' speaks out after airport photo goes viral
More Video