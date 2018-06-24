CALABASAS, Calif. --As authorities investigate the killing of a father in front of his daughters at a Calabasas campground, new information is coming out about other seemingly random shootings in the same area.
Tristan Beaudette, 35, of Irvine was camping with his two young daughters at Malibu Creek State Park when he was shot in the upper body.
Investigators say he was shot in front of his daughters, ages 2 and 4, inside his tent early Friday morning.
Friends and family say Beaudette died doing what he loved - enjoying the outdoors with his daughters. His wife, Erica, did not accompany them on the trip because she was studying for an exam. The couple was planning to move soon to the Bay Area for new jobs.
Now other people who have been shot at while at the same park are coming forward and questioning whether the shootings are related.
Meliss Tatangelo was camping with her boyfriend in January 2017 at the park when she heard a loud noise in the middle of the night. She discovered a bullet hole in the back of her car. She reported the shooting to authorities, who examined the bullet hole and retrieved the bullet.
There are reports of other shootings at the park, including a man being shot there in 2016. Another man says his car was hit by a gunshot around 4:30 a.m. Monday.
Investigators say they are aware of the other shooting reports, but say at this time there is no evidence to connect them.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help Erica and their two daughters. Click here if you'd like to help.
The family released a statement on Sunday evening:
"We are heartbroken by the loss of our beloved friend, husband, and father, Tristan Beaudette, whose life was tragically cut short by a senseless act of gun violence while on a camping trip with his two young daughters. The grief and trauma this loss has caused our close-knit family is indescribable.
Tristan was universally admired by his friends and family. A scientist who loved cooking and microbrews, Tristan was happiest out in nature, and spent every chance he could hiking, biking, snowboarding, and camping with his family. Married to his high-school sweetheart, Tristan was a supportive and generous husband, a full partner in every sense of the word. His selfless devotion to his children came naturally, and Tristan found true joy in all aspects of being a father.
We are grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of support we have received in the wake of our loss. Knowing that Tristan's deep kindness touched so many people is a comfort during this extremely difficult time. Tristan is and always will be a part of our family.
We urge any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact the LA County Sheriff's office at (323) 890-5500."