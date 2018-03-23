NORTH BAY FIRES

Progress comes slowly after Santa Rosa firestorm

EMBED </>More Videos

It has all the trappings of a neighborhood, minus the homes. Welcome back to Larkfield Estates in the Santa Rosa firestorm zone.

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
It has all the trappings of a neighborhood, minus the homes. Welcome back to Larkfield Estates in the Santa Rosa firestorm zone. "I am defining progress day by day," said Brad Sherwood, for whom 'progress' meant joining forces with 35 other neighbors to hire one contractor to do the job on many homes at discount rate.

"I think we're learning the more we do together as a group, the more money we save."

RELATED: Sonoma County leaders analyze response to North Bay fires

For fire victims, that is not a novel concept. "We had nine original floorplans," said Mark Cooper as we spoke inside his temporary office on a lot in Coffey Park. He represents AMP Homes, one of the subdivision's original builders from the 1980s. Depending on upgrades, they'll charge between $240 and $259 per square foot to build new ones, and soon.

"If they are in our early sequence of homes six months from May," said Mark. He has forty signatures, thus far.

RELATED: Sonoma County survey seeks post-wildfire plans concerns

Elsewhere, some of those lots looked more like ponds after the recent rains.

"We had a lake," said Steve MacDonell, who showed up this morning to work on a foundation, and found ten inches of water. "Just drain it and keep going," he said. "We need to get this done for these people. They have been through a lot."

Click here for more stories, photos and video on the North Bay fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
North Bay Firesfirefightersfirecal firehomehome repairsconstructionSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NORTH BAY FIRES
PG&E unveils its new wildfire safety plan ahead of 2018 wildfire season
Sonoma Co. survey seeks post-wildfire plans, concerns
Storms cause growing mudslide concerns in North Bay fire zones
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Missing Richmond skier's family speaks out on search efforts
Couple at center of kidnapping Vallejo police called hoax break their silence
Giants star Madison Bumgarner fractures pitching hand during game
Bay Area students prepare for local March For Our Lives rallies
LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events
Emotional memorial for Marin County deputy brings back memories
Protests move to capitol building after Sacramento officer-involved shooting
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Pixi Beauty, Holland House
Show More
Former Bay Area resident killed in fiery crash at Travis AFB identified
Tesla driver hospitalized after fiery crash on SB Highway 101 in Mountain View
Oakland singer Tory Teasley hitting the 'American Idol' stage
ABC7 adoption event for National Puppy Day 2018
Ask Finney: Amazon Deliveries, Selective Service System, Homeowners Association Palm Trees
More News
Top Video
Emotional memorial for Marin County deputy brings back memories
Giants star Madison Bumgarner fractures pitching hand during game
Bay Area students prepare for local March For Our Lives rallies
Sammy Hagar gets plaque on SF's Bammies Walk of Fame
More Video