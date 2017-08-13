Protesters gather in Oakland in solidarity after deadly Charlottesville rally

People gathered around the Bay Area Sunday to denounce racism, and the violence that left a woman dead in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
For the second night in a row, residents and visitors to Oakland are protesting the violence that broke out Saturday in Charlottesville where three people died before the violence ended.

Police said they are aware of the protests planned this evening in Oakland and are encouraging everyone attending to be peaceful and respectful to others and property.

RELATED: Suspect identified as officials say 3 deaths linked to violent protest in Charlottesville

Saturday night about 450 people took to the streets in Oakland. Police said no one was injured, there were no reports of vandalism and no one was arrested or cited.

Oakland police have increased the number of officers on duty tonight to provide the safest environment for everyone in the city.

Police said they are committed to upholding the Constitutional right to free speech and to assemble peacefully.

But officers will be enforcing the laws regarding violence against others and police, vandalism, trespassing and other offenses.
