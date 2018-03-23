Protests move to capitol building after Sacramento officer-involved shooting

For the second time in 24 hours, protesters blocked traffic near the state capitol to protest the shooting death of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.

By
SACRAMENTO (KGO) --
For the second time in 24 hours, protesters blocked traffic near the state capitol to protest the shooting death of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.

It was around 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon that protesters jammed Capitol Mall, the busy street that leads to the seat of California government, to chant words of anger and frustration at Sacramento police.

RELATED: Sacramento police says officers receiving death threats after fatal shooting

"It is indoctrinated into their bloodstream to fear us, but today we stand right now to tell you we are human beings and the United States of America -- this is our country," said Reverand Brian Levingston of Destiny Church.

"The protests were sparked by the shooting death last weekend, of 22-year-old Stephon Clark in the backyard of his grandparents' home.

Bodycam footage was released Thursday, sparking the protests.

Police had been called to check reports of someone breaking into cars. Officers found Clark and opened fire believing they saw a gun. But, all they found on him was a cellphone. That is why protestors made a point of holding them up Friday.

RELATED: Protests erupt in Sacramento after deadly officer-involved shooting

"I don't think this cellphone right here looks like a gun at all," said Elija Johnson, a friend of Clark's. "I mean we're all holding cellphones. If so, we should all be murdered right here on these capitol steps."

Thursday night, protesters marched onto Interstate 5, fouling up traffic there. And later, a protest outside a Sacramento Kings game. The NBA forced the team to turn thousands of fans away, leaving the arena looking empty.

Sacramento's police chief is promising a thorough investigation. "At the end of this investigation, no matter where you fall, agree, don't agree with what the investigation reveals, it still doesn't erase the fact that it's a tragedy," said Chief Daniel Hahn.

Sacramento police fired at least 20 shots, but it's not clear how many hit Clark. What is clear, is that the officers involved have been receiving death threats.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video regarding officer-involved shootings in the Bay Area and around the country.
