Pray for Vegas: Celebrities, public figures react to deadly mass shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
A gunman opened fire on an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas Sunday, killing at least 50 people, including two off-duty police officers and wounding more than 200, officials said Monday.

Country music star Jason Aldean was performing when the shots began ringing out Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Aldean posted a photo on his Instagram account just after 3:30 a.m.



President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump also tweeted their condolences to the victims of the Vegas shooting.



Several country music artists and other celebrities and public figures took to social media in response to the shooting.

Witness video after gunfire at Vegas music festival


