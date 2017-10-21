  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
NORTH BAY FIRES

Containment numbers up as firefighters continue battle against North Bay wildfires

Progress is moving forward on a steady path to containment of the North Bay wildfires, with recent rain helping the efforts, Cal Fire said Saturday morning. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. --
Progress is moving forward on a steady path to containment of the North Bay wildfires, with recent rain helping the efforts, Cal Fire said Saturday morning.

The Atlas Fire, which has burned 51,624 acres since it started Oct. 8, is 89 percent contained as of Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire. The fire started off Atlas Peak Road south of Lake Berryessa, and has destroyed 458 residences, Cal Fire said.

Firefighters continue to strengthen perimeter control lines, provide structure defense and engage in tactical patrol with regard to the Atlas fire.

The Tubbs Fire has burned 36,793 acres and is 94 percent contained; the Pocket Fire has burned 17,357 acres and is 84 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

The Sonoma Nuns Fire burned 36,232 acres, and the Napa Nuns Fire burned 19,984 acres, Cal Fire said. The total containment for both Nuns fires is 86 percent at present.

