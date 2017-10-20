  • WEATHER ALERT High Surf Advisory
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos

Rain helps crews battle Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains

EMBED </>More Videos

Rain and calmer winds helped firefighters in the Santa Cruz Mountains who have been battling a wildfire in the area for a week. (KGO-TV)

by Janine De la Vega
SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS, Calif. (KGO) --
Overnight rain helped firefighters in the Santa Cruz Mountains who have been battling a wildfire in the area all week.

The storm, along with cooler temperatures, little to no wind helped stopped the fire from growing. "It wasn't a whole lot because we're in timber country, but it was enough to keep the temperatures down and to give the firefighters the upper hand in controlling the fire," Cal Fire spokesperson Amber Anderson said.

The fire is now 40 percent contained and it's holding steady at 320 acres.

The Santa Cruz Sentinel is reporting the Bear Fire started on a property that was the site of a chop shop bust in 2015.

Officials said nearly a dozen burned out vehicles were found in the area.

People in the Las Cumbres neighborhood were allowed back into their homes, but evacuation orders are still in place for those still living closest to where the fire is still burning. "Even though the fire is laying low, there are still a lot of safety factors that we're looking at before we let people back in. We want to make sure the roads are repaired and that they are safe, that there are no trees that can fall on the roads or power lines," Anderson said.
VIDEO: How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
EMBED More News Videos

The North Bay Wildfires have caused massive evacuations. If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you. Above all else, follow the instructions given and get out of harm's way.

PHOTOS: Crews battle wildfire in Santa Cruz Mountains
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
wildfirebrush firefiresanta cruz countystormrainSanta Cruz
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains marked by drone incident, looting arrest
Couple who lost home in Bear Fire thought they were going to die
Residents grateful as crews fight Santa Cruz Mountains fire
Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire prompts evacuations
VIDEO: The perfect reminder to thank a first responder
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
Top Stories
Residents return to Santa Rosa neighborhoods hit hard by wildfire
North Bay Wildfires Day 12: Overnight rain helps firefighters
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
7 On Your Side helps with North Bay wildfire recovery
Bush, Obama denounce Trump-era politics without saying his name
Mistake leads to revote to rename SF's Justin Herman
Lupita Nyong'o recalls Weinstein's alleged abuses
Attorney says understaffing at Oakmont Senior Living may have played a role in evacuation
Show More
Evacuations lifted after major gas leak capped in Oakland
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
More News
Top Video
Residents return to Santa Rosa neighborhoods hit hard by wildfire
CoverGirl hailed as hero for her actions during Wine Country fires
Warriors star Klay Thompson to help North Bay fire victims
North Bay Wildfires Day 12: Overnight rain helps firefighters
More Video